Boardman Police: Woman and children unharmed in reported kidnapp - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

UPDATED

Boardman Police: Woman and children unharmed in reported kidnapping incident

BOARDMAN TWP., Ohio -

Boardman police are saying that the woman and two children involved in what was reported to be a kidnapping Wednesday are okay.

On Wednesday morning a Campbell woman, 30, and her two children, two years and two months old, were kidnapped from an apartment on the 4400 block of South Avenue, according to a witness.

The witness said a man forced the woman and children into the car, which fled northbound on South Ave. towards Midlothian Blvd.

Other local law enforcement agencies were informed to be on the lookout for a vehicle matching the description of the car involving in the kidnapping.

Officers were given the victim's cell phone number. They traced phone records in an attempt to locate the vehicle.

Police and members of the U.S. Marshall's and F.B.I. were sent to the locations where the phone was traced.

Two hours after they got the first call, an officer at the apartment building received a call from the victim, in which she stated she was okay and had been dropped off at a job site in Youngstown.

Police were told the suspect and victim were in a relationship for over two years and have two children together. They were also told the male has been violent with the victim in the past.

The suspect's name was removed from the police report. At the time 21 News received the report, no charges have been filed.

