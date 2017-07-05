Police: Woman overdoses at Newton Falls festival - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Police: Woman overdoses at Newton Falls festival

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio -

People looking for a good time at the Newton Falls July Fourth celebration witnessed an apparent overdose.

Police Chief Gene Fixler tells 21 News that members of the crowd saw a woman pass out near one of the rides during the festival at the Community Park late Tuesday afternoon.

Fixler says his officers administered the opiate overdose reversal drug Narcan to revive the woman, who was then taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Warren for further treatment.

The woman survived the incident, according to Fixler.

He says no charges have been filed at this time.

