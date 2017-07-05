Huntington Bank closing one Liberty branch - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Huntington Bank closing one Liberty branch

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
LIBERTY TWP, Ohio -

The Huntington Bank branch in Liberty on the corner of Belmont and Goldie Road will be closing its doors on September 29th.

The manager there tells 21 News that the closing is part of a consolidation move and no employees are losing their jobs but will be offered transfers to other branches.

The nearby Huntington Bank inside the Giant Eagle on Belmont Avenue will remain open.

Customers are being informed of the closing by mail.

Those with safe deposit boxes will be receiving another letter with instructions.

