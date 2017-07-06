Buyer of former New Castle YDC reports death threats

Asif Kunwar, founder and CEO of HIRA Educational Services of North America, tells 21 News he is shocked over all the publicity and controversy surrounding his companies purchase of the former YDC property in Shenango Township, Lawrence County.

Ever since the sale was announced last month, Kunwar says he's been harassed and has received threats.

"I have received threats. My website was hacked and all of this that we have been put, you know, I don't see a reason. I don't see that this is justified and unfortunately it may stick to some people agenda but it does not fit to the agenda of growth and success for that area," said Kunwar.

Controversy has been brewing from the start. It started when the speaker at a citizens rally suggested HIRA was going to open a refugee camp there.

"We are not looking to build any refugee camp. We are not organization who is focused on that kind of work, we are not a refugee resettlement program and this is not a location for any refugee resettlement, you know that is not our expertise," said Kunwar.

Among the concerns of several elected officials is the financial viability of HIRA. Can the non-profit out of New Jersey really afford the $400,000 price tag? Kunwar says everything is on track financially and he couldn't go ask people to donate money without a project in front of them.

"Now I need to have all this $400,000 in my pocket before I even go bid, I cannot have that. Who got that kind of cash, I don't think even big non-profits have that kind of cash sitting, we are a small non-profit," said Kunwar.

The allegation of possible collusion in the bidding process has also been raised. Kunwar placed a bid as both himself and the company. He defended those actions.

"I don't see that there is any collusion issue there, I don't see that. I see that we submitted multiple bids to increase our chances of winning," said Kunwar.

People are also upset that Kunwar hasn't responded to their questions and issues in a timely manner. A resolution was passed in an attempt to delay the sale.

"As long as we are coming up with that price, we are meeting deadlines, we meet the process, what is the problem, I don't see any problem there. If you just want to delay us because you don't know us, OK, get to know us better, no problem," said Kunwar.

Kunwar said he never expected to need a public relations department and while he is one of only two employees of the non-profit, he has talked with several elected officials and responded to messages.

"We need all kind of every possible support. This is a project that we are doing it and we can not do it alone and we would like to engage every support avenue that we can have," said Kunwar. "The case should be that OK, ask whatever question you may have but once you get that answer you provide all the support to make this successful. That's what we want for the project, that's what we want for the community, that's what we want for our youth."

Kunwar's plans are to reopen the facility as a Juvenile Intervention Center. He says it will be the first of its kind in the country.

"We are going to make it a success, it will be a very good project, I'm telling you it will be a successful project, a very good outcome, especially for the youth, especially for the youth," said Kunwar.











