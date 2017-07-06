Ohio's GOP senator says health care bill needs more changes - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Ohio's GOP senator says health care bill needs more changes

Posted: Updated:
LOVELAND, Ohio (AP) -

Ohio's Republican senator says he remains concerned about future access to Medicaid for low-income Ohioans, and particularly those receiving help for drug addiction treatment.

Sen. Rob Portman visited a drug recovery center in suburban Cincinnati on Wednesday and said afterward more changes than those proposed in recent days are needed to win his support. The second-term senator and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, Republican from neighboring West Virginia, issued a joint statement last week against the proposed legislation's cuts to Medicaid.

Portman says he wants a plan that will improve the health care system while fighting the opioid epidemic that has hit Ohio particularly hard.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich bucked fellow Republicans by expanding Medicaid under the Obama health care law. He has been critical of the Senate approach.

    •   
