Sebring football program lacking players

With the high school football season seven weeks away new Sebring coach Brian Palmer needs players.

"Right now we have 10 players for workouts," said the first-year coach. "I knew it was going to be tough, but I didn't think this tough. I love a challenge and I.m hoping I can slowly change the culture and atmosphere around here."

Palmer believes the concussion issue is partly why his numbers are down and hopes as the summer moves along, school officials won't be forced to cancel the season. " I would not allow that to happen and I'm sure the school would not allow that to happen, and I'm going to do my best to make sure that doesn't happen."

Sebring has not had a winning season in more than 30 years and in the past have lost some student athletes to open enrollment. Palmer hopes he can get some kids in on open enrollment, " If they want to try a different atmosphere, I'd more than welcome them."

Palmer says he needs at least 18 players to start the season and hopes to get more as the official start practice begins July 31st.