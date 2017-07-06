Sebring football program lacking players - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Sebring football program lacking players

Posted: Updated:
SEBRING, Ohio -

With the high school football season seven weeks away new Sebring coach Brian Palmer needs players.

"Right now we have 10 players for workouts," said the first-year coach. "I knew it was going to be tough, but I didn't think this tough. I love a challenge and I.m hoping I can slowly change the culture and atmosphere around here."

Palmer believes the concussion issue is partly why his numbers are down and hopes as the summer moves along, school officials won't be forced to cancel the season. " I would not allow that to happen and I'm sure the school would not allow that to happen, and I'm going to do my best to make sure that doesn't happen."

Sebring has not had a winning season in more than 30 years and in the past have lost some student athletes to open enrollment. Palmer hopes he can get some kids in on open enrollment, " If they want to try a different atmosphere, I'd more than welcome them."

Palmer says he needs at least 18 players to start the season and hopes to get more as the official start practice begins July 31st. 

    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...
    Howland Police are attempting to identify a guest of Avalon Golf Course in regards to a recent theft investigation. The suspect, white male, 240 lbs, was set up on the golf course with rental clubs and a golf cart, last Wednesday. Employees of the golf course observed the suspect grab the bag of clubs and head toward the parking lot, where he got on a red moped and went in an unknown direction.  Employees said the bag and clubs are valued at $1500. If you recog...
    A Bloomfield man is indicted for selling drugs that resulted in a fatal overdose of an Ashtabula County woman. 

