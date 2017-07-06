Trumbull County man accused of selling drugs that caused fatal o - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Trumbull County man accused of selling drugs that caused fatal overdose

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Shawn Ray Smith Shawn Ray Smith
BLOOMFIELD TWP., Ohio -

A Federal Grand Jury has indicted a Bloomfield man for allegedly selling drugs that resulted in a fatal overdose of an Ashtabula County woman.

Shawn Ray Smith, 29, was named in a seven-count indictment. The charges include distribution of fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine that resulted in the death of Jennifer Knight on February 5, 2016.

Knight's mother told police that she was awakened by her grandchildren saying, "Mommy won't get up". According to the affidavit, she checked on her daughter and found her unresponsive.

"This is another heartbreaking example of the devastating impact drugs are having on our community. We will continue to seek long prison sentences for those who profit from other people's misery," said acting U.S. Attorney, David Sierleja.

Additional counts include distribution of heroin and fentanyl, distribution of cocaine, distribution of heroin and distribution of methamphetamine.

Smith was also charged with felony firearm possession.

During his arrest, Smith had three firearms and ammunition, despite prior felony convictions that prohibited him from having firearms.

The charge, related to the death of Knight, carries the potential for the sentencing of at least 20 years in prison if he is convicted.

    •   
