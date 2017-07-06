The Trumbull County Sanitary Engineer's Office has issued a water boil advisory for parts of Hubbard and Masury.

Due to a water main break in the Trumbull County Southeast Public Water System, customers who live on the following streets are being advised to biol their water used for consumption until further notice:

Connelly, Catherine, Madeline, Hubbard-Thomas, Hubbard-Sharon, McDowell, Richardson, Chestnut Ridge, Price, Stiver, and Van Ness.

A boil advisory means that tap water used for drinking should be brought to a rolling boil for three to five minutes.