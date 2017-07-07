New date for Sharon Small Ships Review - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

New date for Sharon Small Ships Review

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
SHARON, Pa. -

One of the most popular events in the City of Sharon that was called off last month has been rescheduled for August.

Concerns over stormy weather and a rising Shenango River forced the cancellation of the Small Ships Review in June.

The host of the event, Quaker Steak and Lube has announced what it is calling the Original Small Ships Re-Do for Friday, August 4.

In addition to the popular parade of homemade watercraft on the Shenango River, the fun will include live entertainment, food, vendors, and games.

Schedule:

  • 5 pm: Registration party on Brickyard
  • 6 pm: Small Ships Parade & Launch. Awards following at The Sugar Shack
  • 8 pm: Guys Without Ties under the Big Top Tent
  • 9:30 pm: Fireworks

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-07-05 03:17:33 GMT
    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>
    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>

  • 9-1-1 back up for cable customers in Liberty and Warren

    9-1-1 back up for cable customers in Liberty and Warren

    Friday, July 7 2017 9:52 AM EDT2017-07-07 13:52:27 GMT
    Trumbull County 9-1-1 said calls from Time Warner Cable/Spectrum customers in Liberty Township and Warren are now coming through. Time Warner Cable/Spectrum customers were experiencing issues reaching the emergency phone number Friday morning.  People in the Liberty Township and Warren areas were unable to get through on 911 or were getting a "circuits busy" message. More >>
    Trumbull County 9-1-1 said calls from Time Warner Cable/Spectrum customers in Liberty Township and Warren are now coming through. Time Warner Cable/Spectrum customers were experiencing issues reaching the emergency phone number Friday morning.  People in the Liberty Township and Warren areas were unable to get through on 911 or were getting a "circuits busy" message. More >>

  • news

    Truck driver charged in deadly I-76 crash in Jackson Township

    Truck driver charged in deadly I-76 crash in Jackson Township

    A semi driver from Saratoga Springs, Utah has been charged in the deadly crash on Interstate 76 that left one man dead and sent three others to the hospital last week.

    More >>

    A semi driver from Saratoga Springs, Utah has been charged in the deadly crash on Interstate 76 that left one man dead and sent three others to the hospital last week.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms