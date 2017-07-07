New date for Sharon Small Ships Review

One of the most popular events in the City of Sharon that was called off last month has been rescheduled for August.

Concerns over stormy weather and a rising Shenango River forced the cancellation of the Small Ships Review in June.

The host of the event, Quaker Steak and Lube has announced what it is calling the Original Small Ships Re-Do for Friday, August 4.

In addition to the popular parade of homemade watercraft on the Shenango River, the fun will include live entertainment, food, vendors, and games.

Schedule: