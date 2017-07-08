Trumbull County Fair opening day

The 2017 Trumbull County Fair is underway and runs through Sunday, July 16.

Tuesday is the official start of the fair and admission is free. Tuesday's events include Jr. Fair Coronation, Parade of Float competition, all the rides open, and a Chris Higbee concert in the evening.

Wednesday and Thursday, admission is $8, and Friday through Sunday is $10.

Wednesday is Veterans day, admission is free with proper ID. Thursday is kids day, free admission for children 14 and under.

Wednesday and Thursday, senior citizens admission is $4. Friday and Saturday, admission is $5.

Ride passes are $6 and are good for the whole day.

Memberships, weekly passes, and exhibitor's tickets are available.

Schedule:

Tuesday, July 11 - Opening Day, Free gate admission (ride tickets can be purchased for $6)

8 a.m.- Admission Gate C/ remaining gates open at 10 am

8- 9:15 a.m.- Flower Show entries taken - Front of Flower Barn split door

9 a.m.- 4 p.m.- Open-Class Hay & Grain entries taken at Jr. Fair Exhibit Building

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.- 4-H Animal & Cloverbud Poster entries due at Small Animal Barn Silver Claws Club

11 a.m. -4-H Booth Judging

Noon- Opening ceremony - Historical Stage

1 p.m.- Flower Show Opens - Flower Barn

1:30 p.m.- Jr. Fair Coronation

1- 5 p.m.- Rides Open

2 p.m.- Jr. Fair Horse Person Contest with Equine State Fair Representative Recognition after- Sawyer Ring

3-6 p.m.- Betty G & The Harvest Band- Bicentennial

4 p.m.- All Animals to be in place before 4 p.m. Animal weigh in - (check OSU ext. office webpage for individual species)

5 p.m.- Staging for Parade of Colors- March, Fast and Furious Feet- Historical Stage

5:30 p.m.- Parade of Colors & Float Competition

6- 11 p.m.- Rides Open

6:30 p.m.- Chris Higbee concert - Grandstand $5 general admission fee

7 p.m.- Parade of Colors Costume Class - Sawyer Ring

10 p.m.- Gates Close

Wednesday, July 12 - Commissioner's Day - Veterans Day (free admission to all veterans with proper ID)

8 a.m.- Admission Gate C/ remaining gates open at 10 am.

8:30 a.m.-Jr. Fair Sheep show with Open-Class Sheep Show to follow

9 a.m.- Jr. Fair Meat/Specialty Showmanship, TC Born & Bred, Market, Cloverbud, Specialty Goat Show, with Open-Class Specialty Goat Show to follow / Open-Class Rabbit Show / Jr. Fair English Horse Show with Senior Ride after -Sawyer Ring

9:30 a.m.- Jr. Fair Dairy Beef Feeder Show

10:30 a.m.- Commissioners Meeting - Historical Stage

Noon- Jr. Fair Rabbit Show - pet, market & breeds

1 p.m.- Jr. Fair Cloverbud Show & Tell and Cloverbud Cornhole directly after

1- 5 p.m.- Rides Open

2 p.m.- Jr. Fair Outstanding Dairy Project Contest - Dairy Barn

2 - 8 p.m.- Motorcycle Show- Midway (Driver Free admission)

3 p.m.- Jr. Fair Dairy Production Test - Jr. Fair Exhibition Hall

5 p.m.- Jr. Fair Swine Show - SALE Barn

6 p.m.- Auto Races: Rush Dirt Late Model Touring Series & Sportsman Mods-Grandstand Hot Laps at 5:30

6- 9 p.m.- Blue Siren Band- Bicentennial Stage, Joshua Lee Nelson- Historical Stage

6- 11 p...- Rides Open

10 p.m.- Gates Close

Thursday, July 13 - Kids' Day (14 years.and under free admission/ride tickets can be purchased for $6 each)

8 a.m.- Admission at Gate C/ remaining gate open at 10 a.m.

9 a.m.- Jr. Fair Cat Show / Jr. Fair Reptile Show /Jr. Fair Poultry Showmanship, Market Show /Jr. Fair Western Pleasure Horse Show - Sawyer Ring

9:30 a.m.-Jr. Fair Pocket Pets Show/ Jr. Fair Dairy Show

10 a.m.- Jr. Fair Cavy Show

1 p.m.- Open-Class Beef Cattle Show / Small Animal Dress-up - Sheep Barn

1 p.m.- Spelling Bee - Historical Stage Area - Sponsored by "Trumbull Retired Teacher's Association" Registration deadline 12:45 p.m.

1 - 5 p.m.- Rides Open

2:30 p.m.- Jr. Fair Beef Showmanship

5:30 p.m.- Little Mermaid - Historical Stage

6 .p.m.- Jr. Fair Beef Show/ National Kiddie Pedal Tractor Pull- Jr. Fair Area 5:30 sign up

6 p.m.- Auto Races: Modified Touring Series & Pure Stock Auto Racing- Grandstand Hot Laps aqt 5:30 p.m.

6 - 9 p.m.- Trouble Clef - Bicentennial Stage

6 - 11 p.m.- Rides Open

7 p.m.- Jr. Fair Free Style Riding Horse Show - Sawyer Ring (Registration by 12 noon)

10 p.m.- Gates Close

Friday, July 14

8 a.m.- Admission Gate C/ remaining gates open at 10 am.

9 a.m.- Jr. Fair Saddle Horse Walk/ Trot Contest Show- Sawyer Ring / Jr. Fair Showmanship, Fancy Poultry Show / Jr. Fair Goat Showmanship, Dairy Breeds, Outstanding Project Show with Open-Class Dairy Goat Show to follow

9:30 a.m.- Open-Class Dairy Cattle Show

10 a.m.- Open-Class Draft Horse Halter Judging

Noon - 4 p.m.- The Amazing One Man Band -Bicentennial

1 - 5 p.m.- Rides Open

3 p.m.- Jr. Fair Saddle Horse Francis Tennant Memorial Versatility Competition Tack Set-up/ Jr. Fair Rabbit Showmanship

4 p.m.- Jr. Fair Saddle Horse Versatility Tack check

5 p.m.- Jr. Fair Saddle Horse Versatility Competition - Sawyer Ring

6 p.m.- Horse Pulls- Buckeye Horse Pullers Assoc. - Draft Horse Ring

6 - 11 p.m.- Rides Open

6:- 9 p.m.- Northern Whiskey Band - Bicentennial

7:30 p.m.- Dave Martin's Bullride Mania - Grandstand

6 - 10 p.m.- Take II - Historical Stage

10 p.m.- Gates Close

Saturday, July 15

8 a.m. Admission Gate C/ remaining gates open at 10 a.m.

9 a.m.- Jr. Fair Saddle Horse Contest Show-Sawyer Ring

10 a.m.- Open-Class Drive-In Draft Horse & Pony/Half- linger Hitch Show - Draft Horse Ring

10:30 a.m.- Jr. Fair Livestock Sale, Stage sale Barn

1 - 5 p.m.- Rides Open

2 - 3 p.m.- Kick it up Cloggers - Historical Stage

3 p.m.- Truck and Tractor Pull by Full Pull Productions - 6500 lb. Hot Rod V-8 Modified Tractors, 8,700 lb. Limited Pro/Super Farm Tractors Intermission (approx. 1 hr.) 7600 lb. "Run What Ya Brung" 4x4 Trucks 7700 lb. Classic Super Stock Tractors 20,000 lb. Big Rigs Semi Trucks - Grandstand

4 - 5 p.m.- Rock N Country Cloggers- Historical Stage

6 - 9 p.m.- After Midnight Band - Bicentennial Stage

6 - 11 p.m.- Rides Open

7 p.m.- Jr. Fair Saddle Horse Costume Class -Sawyer Ring

7 - 10 p.m.- Damian Knapp Acoustic- Historical Stage

10 p.m.- Gates Close

Sunday, July 16

8 a.m.- Admission Gate C/remaining gates open at 10 a.m.

9 a.m.- Jr. Fair Saddle Horse - Cierra Gabrielson Memorial Barrel Run followed by Trumbull County 4-H Club Competition - Sawyer Ring

9 - 9:30 a.m.- Rooster Crowing Contest - across from Poultry Barn in Oak Grove

10 a.m.- Skill Toss Contest- Draft Horse Ring Registration at 9:30 am

11 a.m.- Corn Hole Tournament- Oak Grove - Registration by 10:30 am - accepting first 32 single entries

Noon- Cow Milking Contest - Milking Parlor

1 p.m.- 4-H Public Speaking Contest - Jr. Fair Exhibit Hall

1 - 5 p.m.- Rides Open

2 p.m.- Jr. Fair Dairy Cheese Auction -Universal Show Ring with Dress a cow contest &

Pee Wee Dairy Showmanship to follow

5 p.m.- Demolition Derby- Grandstand

5 - 7 p.m.- Tyler Jenkins Trio- Historical Stage

5:30 p.m. Release Livestock Sale Champions Only

6 - 9 p.m.- Rides Open (Rides close at 9 pm on last day)

6 p.m.- to Fireworks Guys without Ties- Bicentennial Stage

7:30 p.m.- Release Remaining Livestock Sale Animals

8 p.m.- Gates Close/ Release Large Animals/ Hay & Grain after 8 p.m.

8:30 p.m.- Release Small Animals

9 p.m.- Release Culinary Arts, Domestic Arts, Fine Arts, Flower Show, & Photography Exhibits

9:30 p.m.Fireworks Display

10 p.m.- Release of Campers

11 p.m.- Release Vendor & Concessions

More information may be found at www.trumbullcountyfair.com