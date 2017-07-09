Drug recovery center executive director found dead in Warren

A drug recovery center executive was found dead in his hotel room in Warren's Econo Lodge Inn & Suites on Youngstown Road Saturday morning.

Braking Point Recovery Center confirmed it was their executive director, Tom Dailey, who died.

The recovery center's owner, Ryan Sheridan, said he was shocked to hear of his colleague's passing.

"I don't have a lot of information about it," said Sheridan,"but I will say Tom was a great friend and colleague of mine who touched many lives in our community."

Sheridan said Dailey's family asks for privacy as they grieve the loss of his life.

The cause of death is being investigated.