Homicide detectives probe shooting death of man set afire

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man apparently shot a number of times and set on fire near a trash transfer station in Philadelphia.

Police said a sanitation worker spotted what he thought was burning trash on the ground near the Quick Way Transfer Station in the Bridesburg neighborhood of northeast Philadelphia early Saturday but then realized that it was a burning body.

Police said the unidentified victim was burned beyond recognition by the time workers extinguished the flames. They said an unknown accelerant was used to burn the body, which was taken to the medical examiner's office.

About eight fired cartridge casings were found around the body. Investigators said workers reported seeing a sedan flee the area, but there was no description of the vehicle.

