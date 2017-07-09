Coroner: 3 crash victims believed to be local men '60-plus'

ERIE, Pa. (AP) - A coroner says he believes he knows the identities of the three people killed when their sport utility vehicle struck a tractor-trailer in Pennsylvania.

Coroner Lyell Cook of northwestern Pennsylvania's Erie County said he believes the three killed in the Erie crash at about 2 p.m. Friday were all men from the area who are "60-plus in age."

Officials have said none of the victims had identification, and descriptions of their clothing will be used to confirm their identities. Erie police are seeking more surveillance video of the vehicle.

Witnesses told police that the SUV was speeding and weaving in traffic when it went through a red light and ran into the semi's trailer. Cook earlier compared the injuries and damage to "what I would expect from a plane crash."

