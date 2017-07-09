Circus canceled after city official says wants circus ban

Francisco Cervelli and Andrew McCutchen capped Pittsburgh's 10-run first inning with consecutive homers off Jon Lester, helping the Pirates pound the Chicago Cubs 14-3 on Sunday.More >>
The Poland Little League baseball team shut out Boardman 10-0 to advance to Sunday night's game against Canfield at the Field of Dreams in Boardman.
Mike Clevinger held Detroit to three hits in six innings and outpitched Justin Verlander, All-Star Michael Brantley broke a scoreless tie with an RBI double, and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Tigers 4-0 on Saturday.
Gregory Polanco hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning and Ivan Nova pitched three-hit ball into the seventh, leading the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 4-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday night.
The Canfield little league baseball team punched their ticket to the district championship game on Sunday with a 10-0 win over Boardman.
Authorities are trying to determine if a rape suspect found dead in Ohio after a police standoff was fatally shot by officers or killed himself.
A central Ohio city official's plan to seek a ban on circuses because of animal welfare concerns has led to the cancellation of scheduled circus performances in the community.
A coroner says he believes he knows the identities of the three people killed when their sport utility vehicle struck a tractor-trailer in Pennsylvania.
Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man apparently shot a number of times and set on fire near a trash transfer station in Philadelphia.
Police say one woman was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Pittsburgh.
Police in Ohio say a Facebook argument between two 18-year-old men led to a 14-year-old girl being killed by a stray bullet fired into her home.
Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the open trunk of a car in central Ohio as a homicide.
Authorities say a man searching for children throwing rocks at a car is in life-threatening condition after officers shot him during a confrontation.
Authorities say a bus hopped a curb and dislodged a war memorial cannon at a parklet in Pittsburgh.
A homeless man accused of having pushed a woman into a Pennsylvania river in February has been ordered to stand trial on a homicide charge in her death.
