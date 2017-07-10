Three Youngstown murder suspects allegedly looking for 'gold bars'

Police are interviewing witnesses to a shooting outside a house party in Warren that left one man wounded.More >>
A Warren woman is telling police that someone took money from her pants as she slept.
Warren police tell 21 News they are investigating the death of a drug recovery center executive as a homicide for now.
The trial began Monday for a Poland doctor on charges stemming from a Berlin Reservoir boat crash that killed one person and injured another. Doctor Joseph Yurich waived his right to a jury trial and the case is being heard by Mahoning County Common Pleas Judge John Durkin. 38-year old Yurich is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, operating a watercraft while impaired and leaving the scene of an accident. Investigators allege that after a
A man found wounded early Monday morning in the front yard of a Warren home is dead and police say they're not ready to speculate on a motive for what happened to18-year-old Tyler Mitchell Neighbors along Burton Street SE called 911 for help after waking up to the sound of gunshots shortly after 5 a.m. Kamela Gonzalez says she quickly ran to her front window to see what was going and noticed a man lying on her front lawn. She says he was screaming before she went outside to try to k
Michael Fulmer outpitched All-Star teammate Corey Kluber and Alex Presley hit a tiebreaking, two-run double and the Detroit Tigers hung on late to salvage the series finale with a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians
The Canfield Little League 12U defeated Poland 11-0 to advance to the state tournament in Maumee, Ohio, starting next weekend.
Francisco Cervelli and Andrew McCutchen capped Pittsburgh's 10-run first inning with consecutive homers off Jon Lester, helping the Pirates pound the Chicago Cubs 14-3 on Sunday.
The Poland Little League baseball team shut out Boardman 10-0 to advance to Sunday night's game against Canfield at the Field of Dreams in Boardman.
Mike Clevinger held Detroit to three hits in six innings and outpitched Justin Verlander, All-Star Michael Brantley broke a scoreless tie with an RBI double, and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Tigers 4-0
