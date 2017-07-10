Three Youngstown murder suspects allegedly looking for 'gold bars'

Three men are in the Mahoning County Jail charged with aggravated murder in Youngstown's latest homicide.

It was just after 11 Sunday morning when a friend of Marion Bugdal found the 52-year-old murdered inside his burned out Bennington Avenue home.

Detectives believe he was shot multiple times in his kitchen after confronting intruders with a pipe in his hand.

It's believed the suspects entered through an unlocked back door.

Police believe robbery was the motive and the victim was likely killed late Thursday night.

Lieutenant Doug Bobovnyik is an investigator with the Youngstown Police Department, "There were some other incidents that had been reported in the past (by the victim) and at least one of these suspects were named in it."

It was just one week ago, July 2nd when the victim was badly burned after a suspicious fire at the home. His door was also kicked in back in May, and a neighbor who did not want to be identified says Bugdal was also badly beaten by someone recently and feared for his safety.

"He was a little strange. But no one deserves that," the neighbor said.

Bond has been set at $1-Million dollars for 20-year-old Alex New, 19-year-old Jonnathen Figueroa, and 23-year-old Fred Nolasco.

Two of the suspects fingered suspect Alex New as the trigger man.

The prosecutor says the suspects thought that Bugdal had gold bars at his home, but neighbors seemed surprised saying Bugdal was using a sock as a wallet.

But an unnamed neighbor did say Bugdal received an inheritance some time ago and may have had money in the bank.

The suspected gunman's sister Katelynn who did not want to use her last name believes it was her stolen weapon used in the crime, and detectives agree.

In fact, the Youngstown woman filed a stolen gun report on June 26th.

Suspect Fred Nolasco of Youngstown was actually arrested Saturday by Mill Creek MetroParks Police. Officers say Nolasco was charged with receiving stolen property after he was found with what they believe was that stolen .22 handgun.

But Katelynn is adamant her brother Alex New is innocent, and was actually friends with the victim.

"They shared a lot of stories together. So I don't understand that. Marion was a good friend to me and my brother," Katelynn said.

Detectives continue their investigation and say the suspects could face even more charges.

Stay connected with 21 News for the latest on this developing story.