Sharon Small Ships Revue rescheduled again

A favorite summertime tradition in Sharon is being rescheduled for the second time in a week.

The annual Small Ships Revue, which usually draws large crowds to downtown Sharon was called off in June because of concern over stormy weather.

Last week it was announced that the event was initially rescheduled for Friday, August 4th.

However, the host of the event, Quaker Steak and Lube, is once again rescheduling after concerns over the availability of police officers to cover security on that date.

The Small Ships Revue is now scheduled for Saturday, September 16th.

In addition to the popular parade of homemade watercraft on the Shenango River, the fun will include live entertainment, food, vendors, and games.

The Revue was brought back to Sharon in 2016 after a hiatus of two years. The popular event was stopped in 2013 after concerns over crowd control and security became too much for city managers and event coordinators.

21 News is working to find out the timing and schedule of events for the new September date.