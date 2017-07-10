Motorcyclists escort body of man who died from cerebral palsy

Win two front row tickets to see the Zac Brown Band at Stambaugh Stadium!More >>
Police are searching for four young men who went missing in a period of about a week in Pennsylvania.More >>
Ohio police say an officer is recovering from surgery after being shot four times while responding to a domestic violence call at a home. Police say the suspect was killed when another officer returned fire.More >>
Recorded 911 calls reflect chaos and confusion after gunfire at a party near Cincinnati that left a woman dead and eight people injured.More >>
Authorities say two people were killed when a small plane crashed into a retention pond in southeastern Ohio.More >>
Police have arrested a 26-year-old man who is accused of trying to set the Cincinnati Police Department's headquarters on fire.More >>
Authorities are trying to determine if a rape suspect found dead in Ohio after a police standoff was fatally shot by officers or killed himself.More >>
A central Ohio city official's plan to seek a ban on circuses because of animal welfare concerns has led to the cancellation of scheduled circus performances in the community.More >>
A coroner says he believes he knows the identities of the three people killed when their sport utility vehicle struck a tractor-trailer in Pennsylvania.More >>
Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man apparently shot a number of times and set on fire near a trash transfer station in Philadelphia.More >>
Police say one woman was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Pittsburgh.More >>
Backyard barbecues are a seasonal staple, but summer heat makes it extra important to keep food safety in mind.More >>
Most people don't like talking about dying, especially their own death. But it's important to let your loved ones know how you'd like your medical care handled when your "time" comes.More >>
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved the first new drug for sickle cell disease in nearly two decades.More >>
Bullying can come with a hefty hidden cost for U.S. schools, a new study finds.More >>
Intense summer heat can be downright dangerous.More >>
Shingles may be tied to an increased risk for heart disease, a new study suggests.More >>
Make sure safety is part of kids' summer fun.More >>
Summer is the time when everyone dives into yard work and takes family vacations. But all that time spent bending, lifting and traveling can strain your back, spine experts say.More >>
Firecrackers, sparklers and bottle rockets may seem harmless enough, but there's really no such thing as safe fireworks for consumers, eye doctors warn.More >>
Many children suspected of being allergic to the inexpensive, first-line antibiotic penicillin actually aren't, new research indicates.More >>
