Motorcyclists escort body of man who died from cerebral palsy

A group of Harley Davidson riders didn't let anything, including Monday's rain, get in the way of trying to bring smiles to the faces of a local family. Friends and loved ones of Donald Nitzsky, who passed away last week from cerebral palsy, gathered to say their goodbyes.

"He had a life expectancy of three and he lived to 32," said Donald Nitzsky's sister Olivia Aikins.

Motorcycles and bright colors are what brought smiles like this one to the face of 32 year-old Donald Nitzsky.

"Certain colors and motorcycles kind of seemed to be his thing. He always smiled when he seen one. We actually had a big poster above his bed that he had that he to look at. It was bright orange and it had black in it and lights. He always smiled when he seen them," said Donald Nitzsky's sister Olivia Aikins.

"He spent most of his life in a wheel chair, all of his life and he loved motorcycles, two wheels, hot rods, you name it. If it had wheels on it, he loved it," said Donald's cousin James Jones.

When Donald passed away last week of cerebral palsy, a motor disability that affects 1 in every 323 children, his sister, Olivia, knew she wanted to give him an appropriate farewell.

"I want the big and best for him. He has always had the big and best. So, one last time," said Aikins.

A call went out to the Harley Davidson community and riders from the area started clearing their schedules. Strangers even lined up in the rain on Monday.

"We do some charity rides throughout the years, but stuff like this where the family asks for a favor, you are there for a family," said a member of the Warren Harley Owners Group.

