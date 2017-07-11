Facebook scam costs Austintown woman $500 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Facebook scam costs Austintown woman $500

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio -

If either you or someone you know has been the victim of a phony Facebook page created using your name, you may be able to relate to what happened to a 68-year-old Austintown woman.

The Parkgate Avenue woman tells township police that she called a phone number earlier this month that she thought would put her in contact with someone who would remove a Facebook account displaying a false identity of herself.

The victim says the person on the other end of the phone told her to buy several Apple iTunes gift cards at Walmart, and forward the information about the cards to the Facebook account she was trying to deactivate.

The woman tells police she sent information on iTune cards amounting to $500, only to find out that the money was delivered to someone not associated with Facebook.

She found out too late that bogus Facebook accounts can be removed by Facebook free of charge.

According to a help post on Facebook, anyone wanting to report someone that's pretending to be you or someone you know should take the following steps:

  • Go to the profile of the impersonating account
  • If you can't find it, try searching for the name used on the profile or asking your friends if they can send you a link to it.
  • Click on the cover photo and select Report
  • Follow the on-screen instructions for impersonation to file a report

If you don't have a Facebook account and want to report someone that's pretending to be you or someone you know, follow this link and fill out the form.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • EMT rescues victim of I-680 rollover in Boardman

    EMT rescues victim of I-680 rollover in Boardman

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 2:38 PM EDT2017-07-11 18:38:55 GMT

    Two people are hospitalized after an S-U-V rolled over during an accident on Interstate 680 in Boardman. Witnesses called in the crash that occurred between the Western Reserve Road and Route 224 shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday. The S-U-V landed in the median, with the driver of the S-U-V being thrown from the vehicle as it rolled over several times, landing on its roof. An off-duty EMT who was passing the crash scene stopped to rescue a passenger who was still inside the S-U-V. The...

    More >>

    Two people are hospitalized after an S-U-V rolled over during an accident on Interstate 680 in Boardman. Witnesses called in the crash that occurred between the Western Reserve Road and Route 224 shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday. The S-U-V landed in the median, with the driver of the S-U-V being thrown from the vehicle as it rolled over several times, landing on its roof. An off-duty EMT who was passing the crash scene stopped to rescue a passenger who was still inside the S-U-V. The...

    More >>

  • Warren couple reports home invasion

    Warren couple reports home invasion

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 2:12 PM EDT2017-07-11 18:12:33 GMT
    A Warren couple who told police they were awakened by a loud bang in their home say they found two men pointing a gun at them. The 21-year-old woman says she and her 19-year-old boyfriend were asleep at her Austin Avenue SW home early Saturday when they heard the noise. She says the boyfriend walked into the hall and was confronted by two men wearing hooded sweatshirts. One of the men, whose face was covered, was holding a handgun, according to the report. The woman says both...More >>
    A Warren couple who told police they were awakened by a loud bang in their home say they found two men pointing a gun at them. The 21-year-old woman says she and her 19-year-old boyfriend were asleep at her Austin Avenue SW home early Saturday when they heard the noise. She says the boyfriend walked into the hall and was confronted by two men wearing hooded sweatshirts. One of the men, whose face was covered, was holding a handgun, according to the report. The woman says both...More >>

  • Youngstown mayoral candidates address racism issues

    Youngstown mayoral candidates address racism issues

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 1:41 PM EDT2017-07-11 17:41:43 GMT

    One of the most persistent forms of racism in America today is denying that racism exists at all.   That's the consensus reached by the woman and three men who want to become Youngstown's next mayor. Candidates Tito Brown, Sean Mckinney, Janet Tarpley, and Cecil Monroe were invited by the ACTION group to discuss racism at Wednesday morning's clergy breakfast and dialogue at St. Columba Cathedral in Youngstown. The questions were wide and varied, but the meeting focused on...

    More >>

    One of the most persistent forms of racism in America today is denying that racism exists at all.   That's the consensus reached by the woman and three men who want to become Youngstown's next mayor. Candidates Tito Brown, Sean Mckinney, Janet Tarpley, and Cecil Monroe were invited by the ACTION group to discuss racism at Wednesday morning's clergy breakfast and dialogue at St. Columba Cathedral in Youngstown. The questions were wide and varied, but the meeting focused on...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms