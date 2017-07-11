Facebook scam costs Austintown woman $500

If either you or someone you know has been the victim of a phony Facebook page created using your name, you may be able to relate to what happened to a 68-year-old Austintown woman.

The Parkgate Avenue woman tells township police that she called a phone number earlier this month that she thought would put her in contact with someone who would remove a Facebook account displaying a false identity of herself.

The victim says the person on the other end of the phone told her to buy several Apple iTunes gift cards at Walmart, and forward the information about the cards to the Facebook account she was trying to deactivate.

The woman tells police she sent information on iTune cards amounting to $500, only to find out that the money was delivered to someone not associated with Facebook.

She found out too late that bogus Facebook accounts can be removed by Facebook free of charge.

According to a help post on Facebook, anyone wanting to report someone that's pretending to be you or someone you know should take the following steps:

Go to the profile of the impersonating account

If you can't find it, try searching for the name used on the profile or asking your friends if they can send you a link to it.

Click on the cover photo and select Report

Follow the on-screen instructions for impersonation to file a report

If you don't have a Facebook account and want to report someone that's pretending to be you or someone you know, follow this link and fill out the form.