Loretta Lynn cancels Packard Music Hall performance

Loretta Lynn's already delayed performance at Packard Music Hall has now been canceled, according to promoters.

JAC Management Group announced on Tuesday that the country music legend's December 2nd appearance at Packard has been called off entirely, and tickets holders may receive refunds where they were purchased.

The 85-year-old was hospitalized in May after suffering a stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

Lynn's website says the performer, who was moved from the hospital into a rehabilitation facility, and under doctor's advice is staying off the road while she recuperates.

Lynn was originally scheduled to perform at Packard on June 9th before her hospitalization forced a postponement of the show.