Boardman's Saluga dreams of making it to the majors

NILES, Ohio -

Boardman and Youngstown State graduate Drew Saluga knows its not an easy or fast track to the majors, especially if your an umpire.

"It's a marathon and not a sprint, it's a long process, its very enjoyable and there are many steps to make it all the way," said Saluga who was joined by his umpiring partner Jen Pawol when they met with 21 Sports earlier today. 

Pawol is just one of two women in minor league baseball and is working with Saluga in the New York Penn League after spending last year in the Florida Gulf Coast league.

"It's a life long goal, so however it plays out I'm having great time. I love the people I work with and I'm going to give it my best like everyone else," said Pawol is originally from New York.

The duo have been working together for three weeks and drove to the Mahoning Valley from Vermont for tonight's Scappers -Brooklyn series.

"We talk a lot about baseball, but a lot of other things," said Saluga who'll be behind the plate tonight when Danny Salazar pitches and again Thursday.

After the three game series in Niles, its back on the road to Williamsport. 

Both agree this is the first step in what could be a long journey to the major leagues.

