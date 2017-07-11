Missing Youngstown woman left behind dog, cell phone and car

A Youngstown woman has been added to the Ohio Attorney General's Missing Person web page.

Shannon Graves, 28, was last seen around Christmas, according to a family member who filed a missing person report with the Youngstown Police Department in late June.

Her sister told 21 News Graves's friends last saw her with her boyfriend around mid-February 2017.

Graves' sister told police that it is not uncommon for Graves to go long periods of time without communicating with family members, but said she had never gone so long without contacting someone.

Graves did not show up for her sister's birthday in March, and she missed Easter, too, her sister said.

Graves' sister also said she never left home without her car, dog, and cell phone, but all three were left behind when she went missing.

The missing woman's cell phone was disconnected and she had been evicted from her West Side home some time ago, according to the relative.

Police checked jails and prisons and say they could not find Graves in any of those facilities.

Jill DelGreco, a spokesperson for the Ohio Attorney General, tells 21 News that while the office posts all missing children information on their website, missing adults are only posted when police or family members express concern that the person may be in danger.

Graves is described as a white female, 5 feet tall, 105 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Graves to contact them at 330-742-8911.