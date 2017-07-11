Youngstown woman reported missing since Christmas

A Youngstown woman has been placed on the Ohio Attorney General's Missing Person web page.

Shannon Graves, 28, was last seen on Christmas Day, according to a family member who filed a missing person report with the Youngstown Police Department in late June.

The relative told police that Graves abuses heroin and other drugs, so it is not uncommon for her to go long periods of time without communicating with family members, but said she had never gone so long without contacting someone.

The missing woman's cell phone was disconnected and she had been evicted from her West Side home some time ago, according to the relative.

Police checked jails and prisons and say they could not find Graves in any of those facilities.

Graves is described as a white female, 5 feet tall, 105 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Graves to contact them at 330-742-8911.