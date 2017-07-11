Witnesses: Boat sped away after fatal collision at Berlin Reservoir

Every Tuesday, Clay and Della Colley meet up for coffee. "If I don't have coffee by a certain time in the morning, I like don't feel like a human being," said Clay Colley of Cornersburg. Coffee is one of the world's most popular drinks. New research shows it can reduce a person's risk of early death from cancer, diabetes, stroke, kidney, respiratory and heart diseases. Research shows one cup of coffee can reduce a person's risk of early death by 12%. Two to th...More >>
Every Tuesday, Clay and Della Colley meet up for coffee. "If I don't have coffee by a certain time in the morning, I like don't feel like a human being," said Clay Colley of Cornersburg. Coffee is one of the world's most popular drinks. New research shows it can reduce a person's risk of early death from cancer, diabetes, stroke, kidney, respiratory and heart diseases. Research shows one cup of coffee can reduce a person's risk of early death by 12%. Two to th...More >>
Michael Fulmer outpitched All-Star teammate Corey Kluber and Alex Presley hit a tiebreaking, two-run double and the Detroit Tigers hung on late to salvage the series finale with a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians...More >>
Michael Fulmer outpitched All-Star teammate Corey Kluber and Alex Presley hit a tiebreaking, two-run double and the Detroit Tigers hung on late to salvage the series finale with a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians on...More >>
The Canfield Little League 12U defeated Poland 11-0 to advance to the state tournament in Maumee, Ohio, starting next weekend.More >>
The Canfield Little League 12U defeated Poland 11-0 to advance to the state tournament in Maumee, Ohio, starting next weekend.More >>
Francisco Cervelli and Andrew McCutchen capped Pittsburgh's 10-run first inning with consecutive homers off Jon Lester, helping the Pirates pound the Chicago Cubs 14-3 on Sunday.More >>
Francisco Cervelli and Andrew McCutchen capped Pittsburgh's 10-run first inning with consecutive homers off Jon Lester, helping the Pirates pound the Chicago Cubs 14-3 on Sunday.More >>
The Poland Little League baseball team shut out Boardman 10-0 to advance to Sunday night's game against Canfield at the Field of Dreams in Boardman.More >>
The Poland Little League baseball team shut out Boardman 10-0 to advance to Sunday night's game against Canfield at the Field of Dreams in Boardman.More >>
Mike Clevinger held Detroit to three hits in six innings and outpitched Justin Verlander, All-Star Michael Brantley broke a scoreless tie with an RBI double, and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Tigers 4-0 on...More >>
Mike Clevinger held Detroit to three hits in six innings and outpitched Justin Verlander, All-Star Michael Brantley broke a scoreless tie with an RBI double, and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Tigers 4-0 on Saturday...More >>