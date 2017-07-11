Witnesses: Boat sped away after fatal collision at Berlin Reserv - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Witnesses: Boat sped away after fatal collision at Berlin Reservoir

Posted: Updated:
By Glenn Stevens, Reporter
Dr. Joseph Yurich Dr. Joseph Yurich
MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio -

Eight more witnesses for the prosecution took the stand Tuesday in the trial of Dr. Joseph Yurich in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.  

The 38-year old surgeon is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide for a boat crash on Berlin Reservoir that claimed the life of an Akron man in 2015.

The latest witnesses included people who were fishing on the shore at Berlin near where the fatal crash occurred.

Simon Foor and Constantine Covert, both from Atwater, Ohio, testified that the driver of the pleasure boat that rammed the victim's fishing boat offered no help and left the scene at high speed.  

Yurich is also charged with aggravated vehicular assault, operating a watercraft while impaired, and leaving the scene of the crash. 

Judge John Durkin is hearing the case after Yurich waived his right to a jury trial.  
 

