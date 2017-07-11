School drops requirement that girls wear tights

DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A parochial school in Pennsylvania has dropped a requirement that girls where tights amid a backlash and concerns with medical issues raised by parents.

Bishop Shanahan High School in Downingtown announced the change in the dress code rule on Monday. Parents were informed in June their daughters would have to wear tights starting in the fall instead of knee socks.

Principal Michael McArdle tells Philly.com (http://bit.ly/2t8UnSJ ) the policy had nothing to do with boys' interest in girls' legs. He says the administration was looking for "what creates the best impression or best look."

Parents said the rule was sexist and medically hazardous.

Information from: Philly.com, http://www.philly.com/

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.