Girard mayor says he'll veto marijuana ordinance - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Girard mayor says he'll veto marijuana ordinance

Posted: Updated:
By Matt Stone, Reporter
Connect
GIRARD, Ohio -

The mayor of Girard does not want medical marijuana in his city. 

City Council voted Monday night on a first reading that would allow medical marijuana cultivation facilities or dispensaries in the city if they were to get a license from the state.

Mayor James Melfi says he is not interested in having such a business in the city.
He says he would veto any such ordinance and he explains why.

"I think it sends a message that, O.K., it's medical marijuana now but on the street it's illegal but yet now elected officials are talking about taxing it and reaping a benefit from it. It's been a struggle for me," said Melfi.

The state is expected to have all their rules and regulations in place by September 2018.
Cities, townships and municipalities are permitted to decide if medical marijuana businesses are allowed to be in their particular area.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • 16 dead in Mississippi in worst Marine crash since 2005

    16 dead in Mississippi in worst Marine crash since 2005

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 10:58 PM EDT2017-07-12 02:58:53 GMT
    Officials say a U.S. military plane used for refueling crashed into a field in rural Mississippi, killing at least 16 people aboard and spreading debris for miles and creating a fiery wreckage.More >>
    Officials say a U.S. military plane used for refueling crashed into a field in rural Mississippi, killing at least 16 people aboard and spreading debris for miles and creating a fiery wreckage.More >>

  • California fires are early, unpredictable after winter rain

    California fires are early, unpredictable after winter rain

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 10:51 PM EDT2017-07-12 02:51:23 GMT
    Wildfires driving people from their homes in California and throughout the west have had help from an unlikely source: The rain.More >>
    Wildfires driving people from their homes in California and throughout the west have had help from an unlikely source: The rain.More >>

  • Girard mayor says he'll veto marijuana ordinance

    Girard mayor says he'll veto marijuana ordinance

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 10:49 PM EDT2017-07-12 02:49:01 GMT
    The mayor of Girard does not want medical marijuana in his city.  City Council voted Monday night on a first reading that would allow medical marijuana cultivation facilities or dispensaries in the city if they were to get a license from the state. Mayor James Melfi says he is not interested in having such a business in the city. He says he would veto any such ordinance and he explains why. "I think it sends a message that, O.K., it's medical marijuana now but on the...More >>
    The mayor of Girard does not want medical marijuana in his city.  City Council voted Monday night on a first reading that would allow medical marijuana cultivation facilities or dispensaries in the city if they were to get a license from the state. Mayor James Melfi says he is not interested in having such a business in the city. He says he would veto any such ordinance and he explains why. "I think it sends a message that, O.K., it's medical marijuana now but on the...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms