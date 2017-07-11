Girard mayor says he'll veto marijuana ordinance

The mayor of Girard does not want medical marijuana in his city.

City Council voted Monday night on a first reading that would allow medical marijuana cultivation facilities or dispensaries in the city if they were to get a license from the state.

Mayor James Melfi says he is not interested in having such a business in the city.

He says he would veto any such ordinance and he explains why.

"I think it sends a message that, O.K., it's medical marijuana now but on the street it's illegal but yet now elected officials are talking about taxing it and reaping a benefit from it. It's been a struggle for me," said Melfi.

The state is expected to have all their rules and regulations in place by September 2018.

Cities, townships and municipalities are permitted to decide if medical marijuana businesses are allowed to be in their particular area.