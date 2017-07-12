Austintown Police suspect skateboarders and bikers damaged school playgrounds

A woman was arrested at Walmart in Boardman for leaving her infant in her car while she shopped.More >>
Austintown Police believe some of the damage done to playgrounds at two schools was caused by skateboarders and bike riders. Police say they found planks missing from a fence, rubber coating missing and black scuff marks on benches outside Austintown Intermediate School over the weekend. Trash was found strewn on the ground, the net on a basketball hoop was torn, and a piece of playground equipment was broken. The officer also found planks missing on a fence along Idaho Road. The ...More >>
After police found two young girls, a 6-year-old and 5-year-old, in front of a bank in Girard, their father has been charged with endangering children.More >>
Michael Fulmer outpitched All-Star teammate Corey Kluber and Alex Presley hit a tiebreaking, two-run double and the Detroit Tigers hung on late to salvage the series finale with a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians...More >>
The Canfield Little League 12U defeated Poland 11-0 to advance to the state tournament in Maumee, Ohio, starting next weekend.More >>
Francisco Cervelli and Andrew McCutchen capped Pittsburgh's 10-run first inning with consecutive homers off Jon Lester, helping the Pirates pound the Chicago Cubs 14-3 on Sunday.More >>
The Poland Little League baseball team shut out Boardman 10-0 to advance to Sunday night's game against Canfield at the Field of Dreams in Boardman.More >>
Mike Clevinger held Detroit to three hits in six innings and outpitched Justin Verlander, All-Star Michael Brantley broke a scoreless tie with an RBI double, and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Tigers 4-0 on...More >>
