Austintown Police suspect skateboarders and bikers damaged school playgrounds

Austintown Police believe some of the damage done to playgrounds at two schools was caused by skateboarders and bike riders.

Police say they found planks missing from a fence, rubber coating missing and black scuff marks on benches outside Austintown Intermediate School over the weekend.

Trash was found strewn on the ground, the net on a basketball hoop was torn, and a piece of playground equipment was broken.

The officer also found planks missing on a fence along Idaho Road.

The damage is similar to that which was reported six days before when the officer found holes punched into a fence and missing fence planks at the school.

The report says the damage was most likely caused by skateboarders and bike riders “grinding” on the benches.

At the nearby Austintown Elementary School, the officer found that some sections of fence were missing as well as chalk graffiti which included drawings and the name “Aubrey”.

Austintown School Superintendent Vincent Colaluca told 21 News that he does not know who caused the damage to the playground, but the school grounds are monitored by surveillance cameras.

He says he feels confident that whoever is responsible for the vandalism will be caught and the schools intend to press charges.

The superintendent says that people who have been caught vandalizing school property in the past have been sentenced to perform community service.

A sign has been posted warning parents not to let their children skateboard on the playground.

The school has had some past issues with skateboarders riding around the Veterans Memorial flagpole. An Eagle Scout put up a fence to keep skateboarders away from the pole.

Superintendent Colaluca emphasized that it costs the school a lot of money to repair this damage and if people would respect the equipment, the school could spend money on other things to benefit students and the school itself.

Colaluca is asking that anyone who witnesses vandalism or mistreatment of school property to call the police and report it immediately.