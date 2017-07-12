Boardman Police: Woman arrested for leaving infant in car at Wal - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Boardman Police: Woman arrested for leaving infant in car at Walmart

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
BOARDMAN, Ohio -

A woman was arrested at Walmart in Boardman for leaving her infant in her car while she shopped.

According to police, 24-year-old, Rashida Lawrence, left her 5-month-old baby locked in the car for 45 minutes while she was in the store, Monday evening. 

Boardman Police were called to the scene.

