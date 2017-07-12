Roads closed in Vienna, Vernon and Bristol for culvert replacement

Three roads will be closed this week in Trumbull County due to culvert repairs.

Haynes South Road, north of State Route 88 in Vernon Township, will be closed Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The detour is west on State Route 88 and then northeast on State Route 5.

Mackey Road, south of Warren Sharon Road in Vienna Township, will be closed Thursday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The detour will be east on Warren Sharon Road, South on Roy Road and then west on Coal Road.

Phelps Road, east of State Route 45 in Bristol Township, will be closed on Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The detour will be South State Route 45, east on Hyde Shaffer Road, then north on Mahan Denman Road.