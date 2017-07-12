Roads closed in Vienna, Vernon and Bristol for culvert replaceme - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Roads closed in Vienna, Vernon and Bristol for culvert replacement

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Connect
WARREN, Ohio -

Three roads will be closed this week in Trumbull County due to culvert repairs.

Haynes South Road, north of State Route 88 in Vernon Township, will be closed Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The detour is west on State Route 88 and then northeast on State Route 5.

Mackey Road, south of Warren Sharon Road in Vienna Township, will be closed Thursday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The detour will be east on Warren Sharon Road, South on Roy Road and then west on Coal Road.

Phelps Road, east of State Route 45 in Bristol Township, will be closed on Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

The detour will be South State Route 45, east on Hyde Shaffer Road, then north on Mahan Denman Road.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Trump defends son after disclosure of Russian emails

    Trump defends son after disclosure of Russian emails

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 11:02 AM EDT2017-07-12 15:02:51 GMT
    Disclosing a series of emails, President Donald Trump's eldest son revealed he was eager to hear damaging information about Hillary Clinton from the Russian government.More >>
    Disclosing a series of emails, President Donald Trump's eldest son revealed he was eager to hear damaging information about Hillary Clinton from the Russian government.More >>

  • Sheriff: Cleanup of plane crash will take at least a week

    Sheriff: Cleanup of plane crash will take at least a week

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 11:02 AM EDT2017-07-12 15:02:25 GMT
    Federal and local officials are combing Mississippi soybean fields for clues in a military plane crash that killed 15 Marines and a Navy sailor.More >>
    Federal and local officials are combing Mississippi soybean fields for clues in a military plane crash that killed 15 Marines and a Navy sailor.More >>

  • Federal agents raid Youngstown office building

    Federal agents raid Youngstown office building

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 10:59 AM EDT2017-07-12 14:59:33 GMT

    Federal investigators  are currently conducting a raid on an office building in Youngstown. 

    More >>

    Federal investigators  are currently conducting a raid on an office building in Youngstown. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms