Petition filed against second power plant project in Lordstown

A petition filed in opposition to a proposed power plant in Lordstown raises safety concerns.

Clean Energy Future's president says the petition is the first notice he's received regarding possible concerns linked to a second power plant he'd like to build in the village.

The proposed project is a quarter of a mile away from property owned by Vienna Investments LLC, the home of Magna Seating of America, Inc.

Village leaders say the property's developer Doug Lumsden, filed a petition to the Ohio Power Sitting Board.

The petition states in part that "Clean Energy Future-Trumbull has not given proper and adequate consideration to the operations of Vienna's plant and the overall operations of the Lordstown Industrial Park."

Clean Energy Future President Bill Siderewicz says he's had dealings with Lumsden in the past and says this petition is the first notice regarding concerns that he's received.

"If you didn't say anything for 15 months and the next plant is going to be built even further away from you, what possessed you to now wake up and decide 'I need to say something about safety?'," Siderewicz said.

Village Mayor Arno Hill says he also questions the timing of the petition.

"If there's safety concerns, how's come it's taken a year-plus for those concerns to surface?", Hill said.

Hills says he check with the village police and fire departments and found the village has had not major safety-related issues since construction began on the Lordstown Energy Center.

Siderewicz says he's not interested in taking on a legal fight and will move his project elsewhere if one ensues.

Siderewicz says it's possible the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio could side with the petition, but Hill tells 21 News he doesn't believe that's likely.

A public hearing on the proposed second plant is scheduled to take place July 25 at Lordstown High School.