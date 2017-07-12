Petition filed against second power plant project in Lordstown - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Petition filed against second power plant project in Lordstown

Posted: Updated:
By Lindsay McCoy, Reporter
Connect
LORDSTOWN, Ohio -

A petition filed in opposition to a proposed power plant in Lordstown raises safety concerns. 

Clean Energy Future's president says the petition is the first notice he's received regarding possible concerns linked to a second power plant he'd like to build in the village.

The proposed project is a quarter of a mile away from property owned by Vienna Investments LLC, the home of Magna Seating of America, Inc. 

Village leaders say the property's developer Doug Lumsden, filed a petition to the Ohio Power Sitting Board.

The petition states in part that "Clean Energy Future-Trumbull has not given proper and adequate consideration to the operations of Vienna's plant and the overall operations of the Lordstown Industrial Park."

Clean Energy Future President Bill Siderewicz says he's had dealings with Lumsden in the past and says this petition is the first notice regarding concerns that he's received.

"If you didn't say anything for 15 months and the next plant is going to be built even further away from you, what possessed you to now wake up and decide 'I need to say something about safety?'," Siderewicz said.

Village Mayor Arno Hill says he also questions the timing of the petition.

"If there's safety concerns, how's come it's taken a year-plus for those concerns to surface?", Hill said.

Hills says he check with the village police and fire departments and found the village has had not major safety-related issues since construction began on the Lordstown Energy Center.

Siderewicz says he's not interested in taking on a legal fight and will move his project elsewhere if one ensues.

Siderewicz says it's possible the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio could side with the petition, but Hill tells 21 News he doesn't believe that's likely.

A public hearing on the proposed second plant is scheduled to take place July 25 at Lordstown High School.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • UPDATED

    Walmart shopper tells Boardman police why she left infant in car

    Walmart shopper tells Boardman police why she left infant in car

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 7:12 PM EDT2017-07-12 23:12:19 GMT
    Rasheda LawrenceRasheda Lawrence

    A woman was arrested at the Boardman Walmart for leaving her infant in her car while she shopped. According to police, 24-year-old Rasheda Lawrence, of Youngstown, left her five-month-old baby locked in the car for 50 minutes while she was in the store, Tuesday evening.  According to the report, a witness saw the infant in the vehicle with no windows open and alerted police. Ludt's Towing assisted in getting into the vehicle. Police said the baby ...

    More >>

    A woman was arrested at the Boardman Walmart for leaving her infant in her car while she shopped. According to police, 24-year-old Rasheda Lawrence, of Youngstown, left her five-month-old baby locked in the car for 50 minutes while she was in the store, Tuesday evening.  According to the report, a witness saw the infant in the vehicle with no windows open and alerted police. Ludt's Towing assisted in getting into the vehicle. Police said the baby ...

    More >>

  • Veteran's Memorial Wall on display at Trumbull County Fair

    Veteran's Memorial Wall on display at Trumbull County Fair

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 7:02 PM EDT2017-07-12 23:02:47 GMT
    A new exhibit at the Trumbull County Fair honors the men and women who have fought for our country dating back to the American Revolution. The Spirit of America Veterans Memorial Wall contains more than 200 images. It's housed in the education center through the duration of the fair. It took a Sandusky couple more than three months to gather all of those images before putting them on display. The final panel was finished just three weeks ago. "In these times of uncertainties ...More >>
    A new exhibit at the Trumbull County Fair honors the men and women who have fought for our country dating back to the American Revolution. The Spirit of America Veterans Memorial Wall contains more than 200 images. It's housed in the education center through the duration of the fair. It took a Sandusky couple more than three months to gather all of those images before putting them on display. The final panel was finished just three weeks ago. "In these times of uncertainties ...More >>

  • B&B Contractors say they are victims in the Marchionda probe

    B&B Contractors say they are victims in the Marchionda probe

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 7:00 PM EDT2017-07-12 23:00:15 GMT
    Dominic MarchiondaDominic Marchionda

    A clearer picture is starting to emerge about the Ohio State Auditor's investigation apparently connected to Dominic Marchionda, CEO of the NYO Property Group and his financial dealings with the City of Youngstown. 21 News has now obtained the "evidence inventories" unsealed from four search warrants executed on Thursday, July 6th at the home of Youngstown Finance Director David Bozanich, the home and office of Canfield Attorney Steve Garea, and the home of a woman identifi...

    More >>

    A clearer picture is starting to emerge about the Ohio State Auditor's investigation apparently connected to Dominic Marchionda, CEO of the NYO Property Group and his financial dealings with the City of Youngstown. 21 News has now obtained the "evidence inventories" unsealed from four search warrants executed on Thursday, July 6th at the home of Youngstown Finance Director David Bozanich, the home and office of Canfield Attorney Steve Garea, and the home of a woman identifi...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms