York Ave NW gunfire hits Warren homes

A Warren man was shot on the front porch of his home on Tuesday evening.

Police responded to a call concerning gunshots being heard on York Avenue NW around 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old male at 215 York Ave NW who said he had been hit by the bullets.

The man said he was sitting on his front porch when someone started shooting. The man told police he saw a vehicle traveling southbound towards Market Street, but could not identify the vehicle.

Officers say the man didn't know who could have been shooting at him and that he did not have any problems with anyone currently.

Police were able to recover one of the rounds that hit the house as well as several shell casings from the road south of 215 York Avenue NW.

According to officials, a resident of 225 York Street NW said that their house had been hit by bullets as well.

Neighbors at 185 York Ave NW told police they came outside as soon as they heard gunshots. They said they didn't see any vehicles on the roadway, but did see the residents of 215 York Ave.

