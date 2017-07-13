York Ave NW gunfire hits Warren homes - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

York Ave NW gunfire hits Warren homes

Posted: Updated:
By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
Connect
WARREN, Ohio -

A Warren man was shot on the front porch of his home on Tuesday evening. 

Police responded to a call concerning gunshots being heard on York Avenue NW around 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old male at 215 York Ave NW who said he had been hit by the bullets. 

The man said he was sitting on his front porch when someone started shooting. The man told police he saw a vehicle traveling southbound towards Market Street, but could not identify the vehicle. 

Officers say the man didn't know who could have been shooting at him and that he did not have any problems with anyone currently. 

Police were able to recover one of the rounds that hit the house as well as several shell casings from the road south of 215 York Avenue NW. 

According to officials, a resident of 225 York Street NW said that their house had been hit by bullets as well.

Neighbors at 185 York Ave NW told police they came outside as soon as they heard gunshots. They said they didn't see any vehicles on the roadway, but did see the residents of 215 York Ave. 
 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • The Latest: Human remains found in search for 4 missing men

    The Latest: Human remains found in search for 4 missing men

    Thursday, July 13 2017 7:53 AM EDT2017-07-13 11:53:19 GMT
    A Pennsylvania prosecutor plans to announce at midnight Wednesday a major development in the investigation of four missing men.More >>
    A Pennsylvania prosecutor plans to announce at midnight Wednesday a major development in the investigation of four missing men.More >>

  • York Ave NW gunfire hits Warren homes

    York Ave NW gunfire hits Warren homes

    Thursday, July 13 2017 7:45 AM EDT2017-07-13 11:45:31 GMT
    A Warren man was shot on the front porch of his home on Tuesday evening.  Police responded to a call concerning gunshots being heard on York Avenue NW around 11 p.m. Tuesday night. When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old male at 215 York Ave NW who said he had been hit by the bullets.  The man said he was sitting on his front porch when someone started shooting. The man told police he saw a vehicle traveling southbound towards Market Street, but could not identif...More >>
    A Warren man was shot on the front porch of his home on Tuesday evening.  Police responded to a call concerning gunshots being heard on York Avenue NW around 11 p.m. Tuesday night. When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old male at 215 York Ave NW who said he had been hit by the bullets.  The man said he was sitting on his front porch when someone started shooting. The man told police he saw a vehicle traveling southbound towards Market Street, but could not identif...More >>

  • OVI checkpoint to be held this weekend in Mahoning County

    OVI checkpoint to be held this weekend

    Thursday, July 13 2017 7:22 AM EDT2017-07-13 11:22:43 GMT

    The Mahoning County OVI Task Force is holding a sobriety checkpoint in Mahoning County this weekend.  The time and location of the checkpoints have not yet been released, but will be publicized a few hours before the checkpoints begin.  There will also be extra patrol cars in the Mahoning County throughout the week and weekend, according to the Mahoning County OVI Task Force.  The last OVI checkpoint was held in Austintown on July 7 and 8.  One checkpoint ...

    More >>

    The Mahoning County OVI Task Force is holding a sobriety checkpoint in Mahoning County this weekend.  The time and location of the checkpoints have not yet been released, but will be publicized a few hours before the checkpoints begin.  There will also be extra patrol cars in the Mahoning County throughout the week and weekend, according to the Mahoning County OVI Task Force.  The last OVI checkpoint was held in Austintown on July 7 and 8.  One checkpoint ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms