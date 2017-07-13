Boardman IHOP opening again after Sunday fire

People will once again be able to chow down on pancakes, waffles, and sausages once again Friday morning as Boardman's IHOP is set to open again at 6 am, now that fire damage has been repaired at the restaurant.

General Manager McKenzie Cataldo tells 21 News that restoration work should be complete on the IHOP, which has been closed since Sunday night when a mulch fire spread to the outside wall and attic of the building on Boardman-Poland Road.

Investigators believe the fire started after someone threw a cigarette into a pile of mulch.

Cataldo says the IHOP will be operating under normal business hours, 6 am until midnight.