Grand jury hands up new charges against three Youngstown murder suspects

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A grand jury has found enough evidence to put three Youngstown men on trial for allegedly murdering a man inside his East Side home.

The Mahoning County Grand Jury handed up indictments on Thursday against Alex New, 20, Fred Nolasco, 23, and Johnnathen Figueroa, 19, in connection with shooting death of Marion Bugdal.

The body of the 52-year-old man was found inside his Bennington Avenue home on Sunday.

Detectives believe Bugdal was shot several times in his kitchen after confronting intruders with a pipe in his hand.

Police believe robbery was the motive and the victim was likely killed late Thursday night.

Bugdal was badly burned after a suspicious fire at the home on July 2.

Two of the suspects fingered suspect Alex New as the trigger man.

The prosecutor says the suspects thought that Bugdal had gold bars at his home.

All three suspects remain in the Mahoning County Jail on charges of aggravated murder, murder, robbery and burglary.

