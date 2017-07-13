Police: Infant found in Brookfield room with syringes and spoons

The baby's mother and her boyfriend have been charged

Charges have been filed against a Brookfield couple after authorities say they found syringes and spoons in the same room with a baby.

William Cupan, 35, and Miranda Sprague, 28, are each charged with child endangering and possession of drug abuse instruments.

The charges stem from June 21 when a parole officer says he visited the Amy Boyle Road home where the two were living.

The parole officer called Brookfield Police after finding what police described at “numerous syringes and spoons” in the bedroom where the couple was staying with Sprague's four-month-old baby.

Trumbull County Children's Services removed the baby from the home.

As of Thursday afternoon, both Sprague and Cupan were still being held in the Trumbull County Jail awaiting a court appearance.