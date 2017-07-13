Police: Infant found in Brookfield room with syringes and spoons

A Warren business owner says she was assaulted not once but twice as she tried to recover stolen items from two suspects. The owner of the beauty supply store who asked that we call her Miss Kim, was forced to return to work with a broken leg from the attack on Wednesday night. Kim is the owner of Dub City Beauty on Main Avenue S.W. in Warren and she's looking to the public for help. She's hoping the store's surveillance video can help identify the two women she says stole mor...More >>
A Warren business owner says she was assaulted not once but twice as she tried to recover stolen items from two suspects. The owner of the beauty supply store who asked that we call her Miss Kim, was forced to return to work with a broken leg from the attack on Wednesday night. Kim is the owner of Dub City Beauty on Main Avenue S.W. in Warren and she's looking to the public for help. She's hoping the store's surveillance video can help identify the two women she says stole mor...More >>
Charges have been filed against a Brookfield couple after authorities say they found syringes and spoons in the same room with a baby. William Cupan, 35, and Miranda Sprague, 28, are each charged with child endangering and possession of drug abuse instruments. The charges stem from June 21 when a parole officer says he visited the Amy Boyle Road home where the two were living. The parole officer called Brookfield Police after finding what police described at “numerous syringe...More >>
Charges have been filed against a Brookfield couple after authorities say they found syringes and spoons in the same room with a baby. William Cupan, 35, and Miranda Sprague, 28, are each charged with child endangering and possession of drug abuse instruments. The charges stem from June 21 when a parole officer says he visited the Amy Boyle Road home where the two were living. The parole officer called Brookfield Police after finding what police described at “numerous syringe...More >>
Michael Fulmer outpitched All-Star teammate Corey Kluber and Alex Presley hit a tiebreaking, two-run double and the Detroit Tigers hung on late to salvage the series finale with a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians...More >>
Michael Fulmer outpitched All-Star teammate Corey Kluber and Alex Presley hit a tiebreaking, two-run double and the Detroit Tigers hung on late to salvage the series finale with a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians on...More >>
The Canfield Little League 12U defeated Poland 11-0 to advance to the state tournament in Maumee, Ohio, starting next weekend.More >>
The Canfield Little League 12U defeated Poland 11-0 to advance to the state tournament in Maumee, Ohio, starting next weekend.More >>
Francisco Cervelli and Andrew McCutchen capped Pittsburgh's 10-run first inning with consecutive homers off Jon Lester, helping the Pirates pound the Chicago Cubs 14-3 on Sunday.More >>
Francisco Cervelli and Andrew McCutchen capped Pittsburgh's 10-run first inning with consecutive homers off Jon Lester, helping the Pirates pound the Chicago Cubs 14-3 on Sunday.More >>
The Poland Little League baseball team shut out Boardman 10-0 to advance to Sunday night's game against Canfield at the Field of Dreams in Boardman.More >>
The Poland Little League baseball team shut out Boardman 10-0 to advance to Sunday night's game against Canfield at the Field of Dreams in Boardman.More >>