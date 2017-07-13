Trumbull County Board of Elections considers going back to paper - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Trumbull County Board of Elections considers going back to paper ballots

Posted: Updated:
By Michelle Nicks, Reporter
Connect
WARREN, Ohio -

Trumbull County voters may not be using the electronic voting machines in the near future, but could be going back to pen and paper.

But don't scratch your head just yet.  If the county decides to go back to "paper" ballots there is still an electronic element of putting those paper ballots into a scanner and on to a thumb drive so they can be tabulated electronically and just as quickly.

The electronic voting machines in Trumbull County have lasted past their shelf life of ten years and there's no companies to repair them if a problem would arise.

Stephanie Penrose is the Director of the Trumbull County Board of Elections, "I don't know that I would feel comfortable, even though we haven't experienced any trouble at all with our electronic voting machines other than the batteries and the plastic.  I don't know that I would feel comfortable going through another Presidential election with the old technology."

A paper ballot is much less expensive Penrose said.

Trumbull County will meet with several vendors in August to begin considering what direction they want to go.
 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • New Senate GOP health care bill teeters on the brink

    New Senate GOP health care bill teeters on the brink

    Thursday, July 13 2017 7:52 PM EDT2017-07-13 23:52:21 GMT
    Senate Republican leaders are trotting out their new but reeling health care bill.More >>
    Senate Republican leaders are trotting out their new but reeling health care bill.More >>

  • Trumbull County Board of Elections considers going back to paper ballots

    Trumbull County Board of Elections considers going back to paper ballots

    Thursday, July 13 2017 7:39 PM EDT2017-07-13 23:39:35 GMT
    Trumbull County voters may not be using the electronic voting machines in the near future, but could be going back to pen and paper. But don't scratch your head just yet.  If the county decides to go back to "paper" ballots there is still an electronic element of putting those paper ballots into a scanner and on to a thumb drive so they can be tabulated electronically and just as quickly. The electronic voting machines in Trumbull County have lasted past their shelf l...More >>
    Trumbull County voters may not be using the electronic voting machines in the near future, but could be going back to pen and paper. But don't scratch your head just yet.  If the county decides to go back to "paper" ballots there is still an electronic element of putting those paper ballots into a scanner and on to a thumb drive so they can be tabulated electronically and just as quickly. The electronic voting machines in Trumbull County have lasted past their shelf l...More >>

  • Youngstown developer's attorney speaks out for first time after raids

    Youngstown developer's attorney speaks out for first time after raids

    Thursday, July 13 2017 7:31 PM EDT2017-07-13 23:31:56 GMT
    Police search the Boardman home of Youngstown Finance Director Dave BozanichPolice search the Boardman home of Youngstown Finance Director Dave Bozanich
    For the first time we are hearing from the Cleveland Attorney representing prominent Valley developer Dominic J. Marchionda. Marchionda has been at the center of an Ohio State Auditor's investigation into the legality of more than $2-Million given by the city from its water and wastewater funds to three projects from the NYO Property Group, operated by Marchionda. The projects that appear to be the focus of the state's investigation are the Flats at Wick project and Wick Towers. It...More >>
    For the first time we are hearing from the Cleveland Attorney representing prominent Valley developer Dominic J. Marchionda. Marchionda has been at the center of an Ohio State Auditor's investigation into the legality of more than $2-Million given by the city from its water and wastewater funds to three projects from the NYO Property Group, operated by Marchionda. The projects that appear to be the focus of the state's investigation are the Flats at Wick project and Wick Towers. It...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms