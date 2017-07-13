Trumbull County Board of Elections considers going back to paper ballots

Trumbull County voters may not be using the electronic voting machines in the near future, but could be going back to pen and paper.

But don't scratch your head just yet. If the county decides to go back to "paper" ballots there is still an electronic element of putting those paper ballots into a scanner and on to a thumb drive so they can be tabulated electronically and just as quickly.

The electronic voting machines in Trumbull County have lasted past their shelf life of ten years and there's no companies to repair them if a problem would arise.

Stephanie Penrose is the Director of the Trumbull County Board of Elections, "I don't know that I would feel comfortable, even though we haven't experienced any trouble at all with our electronic voting machines other than the batteries and the plastic. I don't know that I would feel comfortable going through another Presidential election with the old technology."

A paper ballot is much less expensive Penrose said.

Trumbull County will meet with several vendors in August to begin considering what direction they want to go.

