Teen shot on Mistletoe Avenue, Youngstown police investigating

The man shot on Mistletoe Avenue in Youngstown early Friday morning has been identified as 18-year-old Braylin Bell.

Bell's brother called Youngstown police at 2 a.m. Friday, saying that Braylin was shot and possibly dead.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Bell lying on the floor of his room with a gunshot wound to his head.

Authorities said no one else was found in the home.

Bell is currently at St. Elizabeth's hospital and is in critical condition.

Youngstown police said they do not have a suspect yet, but they know Bell was shot in his house.

Police are still unsure if the entry into the home was forced.

