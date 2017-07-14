Liberty Police question claim that child's arms were duct taped. - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Liberty Police question claim that child's arms were duct taped.

Posted: Updated:
LIBERTY TWP, Ohio -

Liberty police are questioning an alleged burglary that happened on Euclid Boulevard around 1 a.m. on Friday. 

An alleged victim, who called 911, told operators at least three people broke into the home carrying guns and flashlights.  Another caller said the intruders claimed to be police serving a warrant.  The victims allege they were forced to the ground and a child's arms were duct taped.

When officers arrived on scene they found bullet holes and spent shell casings.  According to police, the victims did not state there were shots fired until after officers located the evidence.

While police were on scene, a man who identified himself as Kevin Cylar arrived.  According to officials, Cylar would not allow the victims to go with police to be interviewed or issue statements.

An additional officer went to the home but was unable to get consistent witness statements. The victims were unable to say if the burglars left on foot or in a vehicle. 

All of the victims refused medical attention.

Liberty Police Chief Rich Tisone says the circumstances surrounding the case are highly suspicious.

21 News spoke to the only adult, who was in the home during the alleged incident.  She says each victim gave a statement to police at the scene and they may have varied because each person was in a different part of the home.  She says all five victims are upset police aren't taking the matter seriously.

Chief Tisone says the department would still like to speak with the juvenile victims.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Police reveal grisly confession in 4 Pennsylvania slayings

    Police reveal grisly confession in 4 Pennsylvania slayings

    Friday, July 14 2017 6:36 PM EDT2017-07-14 22:36:59 GMT
    A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned...More >>
    A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.More >>

  • Brides-to-be find themselves locked out

    Owner of Boardman bridal shop files for bankruptcy liquidation

    Owner of Boardman bridal shop files for bankruptcy liquidation

    Friday, July 14 2017 6:18 PM EDT2017-07-14 22:18:14 GMT

    The company that runs a chain of bridal stores, including a Boardman location, has filed for bankruptcy, seeking liquidation of its assets. Alfred Angelo Bridal filed a petition for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on Friday, one day after word spread that the store on Route 224 and 59 other stores around the country had locked their doors. Chapter 7 of the Bankruptcy Code provides for "liquidation" - the sale of a debtor's nonexempt property and the distribution of the proceeds to cr...

    More >>

    The company that runs a chain of bridal stores, including a Boardman location, has filed for bankruptcy, seeking liquidation of its assets. Alfred Angelo Bridal filed a petition for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on Friday, one day after word spread that the store on Route 224 and 59 other stores around the country had locked their doors. Chapter 7 of the Bankruptcy Code provides for "liquidation" - the sale of a debtor's nonexempt property and the distribution of the proceeds to cr...

    More >>

  • Agents seize 480 pounds of pot shipped from Mexico to Warren area

    Agents seize 480 pounds of pot shipped from Mexico to Warren area

    Friday, July 14 2017 6:17 PM EDT2017-07-14 22:17:58 GMT

    Federal and local drug enforcement agencies say they seized an estimated $1 million dollars worth of marijuana shipped from Mexico to the Warren area. According to the Portage County Sheriff's Office, drug task force agents and the DEA became aware of the pot when an employee of a Portage County Ford dealership discovered a package of compressed pot concealed in the spare tire compartment while inspecting a new Ford Fusion. Agents traced the car back to a Warren area rail yard, wher...

    More >>

    Federal and local drug enforcement agencies say they seized an estimated $1 million dollars worth of marijuana shipped from Mexico to the Warren area. According to the Portage County Sheriff's Office, drug task force agents and the DEA became aware of the pot when an employee of a Portage County Ford dealership discovered a package of compressed pot concealed in the spare tire compartment while inspecting a new Ford Fusion. Agents traced the car back to a Warren area rail yard, wher...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms