Liberty Police question claim that child's arms were duct taped.

Liberty police are questioning an alleged burglary that happened on Euclid Boulevard around 1 a.m. on Friday.

An alleged victim, who called 911, told operators at least three people broke into the home carrying guns and flashlights. Another caller said the intruders claimed to be police serving a warrant. The victims allege they were forced to the ground and a child's arms were duct taped.

When officers arrived on scene they found bullet holes and spent shell casings. According to police, the victims did not state there were shots fired until after officers located the evidence.

While police were on scene, a man who identified himself as Kevin Cylar arrived. According to officials, Cylar would not allow the victims to go with police to be interviewed or issue statements.

An additional officer went to the home but was unable to get consistent witness statements. The victims were unable to say if the burglars left on foot or in a vehicle.

All of the victims refused medical attention.

Liberty Police Chief Rich Tisone says the circumstances surrounding the case are highly suspicious.

21 News spoke to the only adult, who was in the home during the alleged incident. She says each victim gave a statement to police at the scene and they may have varied because each person was in a different part of the home. She says all five victims are upset police aren't taking the matter seriously.

Chief Tisone says the department would still like to speak with the juvenile victims.