Masury public water above allowed contaminant level

By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
Masury, Ohio -

Masury public water system is above the allowed contaminant level for haloacetic acid. 

AquaOhio sent out a notice to residents within Masury's jurisdiction Tuesday morning, telling them the haloacetic levels in their water were above maximum levels. 

The standard for total haloacetic acids is .060 mg/l, but over the last four quarters, Masury's public water has been at .061 mg/l.

Haloacetic acids are not harmful in small amounts, but drinking water high in these acids has been found to have an increased risk of cancer according to the EPA. 

Those in the affected area do not need to drink bottled water or boil their water before use, but those that have specific health concerns are encouraged to talk to their doctor. 

AquaOhio said they are currently investigating the cause of the uptick of haloacetic acids and are trying to correct the problem as soon as possible. 

Haloacetic acids are a common by-product of water chlorination. 
 

