Akron Police hope 3-D reconstruction will help ID human remains

AKRON, Ohio -

Authorities are hoping a three-dimensional reconstruction will help them identify a man whose skull was found outside an abandoned home in Akron last year.

A clay model based on the skull was created by a forensic artist with the Attorney General's Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) in an effort to help Akron authorities identify the man.

The man's skull was found outside an abandoned two-story house at 1345 Marcy Street on January 8, 2016.

Additional remains were later found inside the home, which had been damaged in a fire in 2012.

"Someone out there knows who this man was, and we are all very hopeful that someone will see this model and notice a resemblance to a missing friend or family member," said Attorney General Mike DeWine.

The “John Doe” is believed to have been a Caucasian male between 30 and 55 years old.

He was estimated to be about 5'9" tall, but his weight, hair, and eye color are unknown.

Items such as hairstyle are the artist's estimations to complete the image and should not be considered significant markers for identification.

Several items were found with the remains, including clothing, a belt, black shoes, and keys. More information and photographs can be found in this BCI Criminal Intelligence Unit public bulletin, which was issued to all law enforcement agencies in the state today.

It is not known if the man was from Akron or another part of the state or country, so anyone who may recognize this person is being asked to contact the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2490.

