Prosecution rests in vehicular homicide trial of Poland doctor

By Glenn Stevens, Reporter
Dr. Joseph Yurich Dr. Joseph Yurich
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The prosecution has rested its case in the trial of Doctor Joseph Yurich who is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide for a boat crash on Berlin Reservoir.

Over the past five days, the prosecution called a total of twenty-one witnesses and introduced more than one hundred exhibits in presenting its case.

It's final witness was a Richard McCullough, from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources who investigated the fatal crash.  He testified that the damage to both boats could not have resulted from low speed.  Yurich is charged with crashing his pleasure boat into a fishing boat, killing one man and injuring another.

The night time speed limit on Berlin Lake is ten miles per hour.  The crash happened around midnight on May 9, 2015. 

Yurich is also charged with aggravated vehicular assault, operating a watercraft while impaired, and leaving the scene of the crash.

Judge John Durkin is hearing the non-jury trial and the defense will begin presenting its case on Monday.  It's not known if Doctor Yurich will be called to testify.  
 

