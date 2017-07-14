Warren youth baseball team hoping to advance to nationals

A Valley youth baseball team is heading to regional's for the 3rd year in a row. Now, they're hoping to slide in the Youth World Series for the first time.

The 12U Warren Athletic Club Baseball Team won the Cal Ripken State Championship on July 9th. They are now going to regional's in Kentucky for the 3rd year straight. They will play for their spot in the national championship World Series game.

This Warren Athletic Club team is comprised of players from Warren, Lakeview and Labrae schools all between the ages of 11 and 12.

Friday night, the team was presented with a citation by Mayor William Franklin and Councilman Eddie Colbert recognizing their hard work.

12 year old Gino Lazzari has played on the team for 3 years and said he is ready to win at the regional tournament.

"If we go and play as a team, how we usually do, we can win this," he said confidently.

12U will be playing against some of the best teams in the Northeastern part of the country. But, with two prior years of experience, 13 year old Remington Hart said they are feeling good about the competition.

" I feel like we know what the competition is going to be like, we know what to expect pitching wise. We know what to expect when we go down there," stated Remington.

Coach Tom Elder told 21 News the five day regional tournament in Kentucky is a big expense for the team and all of the players families.

"We are so proud of the team, we are hoping the community shows them some support," Elder stated.

They leave for the tournament next week. You can make a donation to the 12U Go Fund Me page or mail a donation to Warren Athletic Club / Tom Elder 1875 Monticello Drive Warren, OH 44485. If you have any questions contact Tom Elder at 330- 240-5877.