Storms cause flooding in west central Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Storms have triggered flash flooding in parts of west central Pennsylvania.

The National Weather Service says emergency management officials in Indiana County on Friday are reporting flooded basements and roads in Indiana and White Township.

Radar estimates show up to 4 inches of rain has fallen over parts of the county.

A flash flood warning is in effect for the county until 8:45 a.m.

A flash flood watch is in effect Friday night for Fayette County, Fayette Ridges and Greene County.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.