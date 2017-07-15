Niles financial plan advances to the next stage - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Niles financial plan advances to the next stage

NILES, Ohio -

The latest financial plan for the city of Niles is moving forward.

The second reading of the recovery plan passed Friday evening with a vote of 5-2.

The same council members, Frank Pezzano and Linda Marchese, who voted against it Thursday night, voted against the plan again Friday.

Previously they had expressed concern about outsourcing income tax services. 

Mayor Tom Scarnecchia said that Marchese raised a question about the proposed $10 dollar license plate fee increase.

He feels that this is a way to generate enough money to start a program to fix the roads.

The 58 point plan includes eight new items. One includes borrowing money for critical improvements needed to several city buildings. Others include outsourcing income tax services and increasing license plate fees by $10 to help support road repairs.

The final reading and vote is set for Monday at 5 p.m.

