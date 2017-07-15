Poll of people attending Trumbull fair about Donald Trump

In the November general election 51.2% of voters in Trumbull County voted for Donald Trump in a county known for favoring democratic candidates at the ballot box. With ratings tanking at 20 percent below what it has been for past presidents according to a national Gallup poll, we wanted to find out six months after people elected him, are they having second thoughts?



At the Trumbull County Fair we put the question to voters who voted for Donald Trump, the candidate who promised to drain the swap, "Is he a prince or frog?" Kenny Hagin, said, "I like that candidate Trump promised to renegotiate the North American Free Trade agreement with Mexico and Canada, so it will be fair trade. We are not asking for an unfair advantage and on Monday plans will be revealed for making a modernized NAFTA more fair. If everybody kept their promises they made to the American voters we'd get a whole lot done right now because we have a president who is holding their feet to the fire. I think Donald Trump our president is doing a very good job. I think it's time we put America first."



Others who didn't want to talk on camera told us they like that President Trump's administration has let generals do their job in Iraq and have pushed back terrorism or ISIS. We asked people who voted for Trump if talk about Russia and possible election meddling or meetings bother them. At least a dozen supporters we talked with at the fair say they want congress to get on with fixing problems with our country. Kathy who didn't want her last name used said, "Right now they're talking about what Trump's son did and talking to the Russians and all that stuff. That's just wasting time on the television. Why don't they do something and act to fix problems instead of just arguing all the time? I think he's doing a good job. The rest of this stuff, they're just picking on him because he makes his points in crude ways. He is not politically correct. He is not a politician." Other's say their 401-K's and business are doing better. Bill Davis said, "I think the economy has picked up and he's doing a good job. Donald Trump is Donald Trump. He's a little arrogant, but I think he can do a good job.



The verdict he's not a frog, but not a political prince either, but they prefer Trump to the past president and past presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton. Most people we talked with who admitted they crossed over from Democrat to request a Republican ballot last November to vote for Donald Trump didn't want to talk on camera. Most explained that they didn't want to be labeled a bigot, racist, homophobe, Islamophobe, or a woman hater. Others just told us that they are private people. Some who voted for Trump believe just like the pre-election polls that were wrong about Trump, opinion polls are wrong again. They believe if an election were held today the same outcome would take place and Trump would win again. All of the voters who said they voted for Donald Trump told us they would vote for Trump again.



People at the fair we talked with who voted for Hillary Rodham Clinton were still vehement that they don't like President Trump, while a few HRC supporters say Trump is our President so they are hoping he succeeds.

