2 Ohio teens killed in collision with firetruck identified

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities have identified the two Ohio teens killed when the sport-utility vehicle they were riding in collided with a firetruck.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2tY87mZ ) the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the teens as 15-year-old Briyana Hayes and 16-year-old Lashae Johnson. They were killed Friday afternoon near downtown Akron. Police say the SUV ran a red light and struck the firetruck at an intersection.

Three Akron firefighters received minor injuries. Three other teens in the SUV were taken to hospitals. Their names and conditions haven't been released.

It's unclear who was driving the SUV. The firetruck was headed to a training exercise and did not have its lights or siren on.

Akron police are reconstructing the accident.

Information from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com

