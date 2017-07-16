2 Ohio teens killed in collision with firetruck identified

Lance Lynn worked 6 1/3 innings and added a rare run-scoring double at the plate as the St. Louis Cardinals cooled off the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0 on Saturday night.More >>
Sonny Gray and three relievers combined on a four-hitter and the Oakland Athletics beat Cleveland 5-0 on Friday night to spoil the return of Indians manager Terry Francona.
Josh Bell hit a three-run homer off Seung Hwan Oh with one out in the ninth inning to give the Pittsburgh Pirates a 5-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night.
An Ohio prison has established a gardening program in an effort to keep inmates from returning to prison after they're released.
Authorities have identified the two Ohio teens killed when the sport-utility vehicle they were riding in collided with a firetruck.
Authorities say a body has been found in the trunk of a car after Texas police asked an Ohio department to check a house for a missing woman.
Officials say an overflowing stream following heavy rain toppled a large bronze statue at architect Frank Lloyd Wright's iconic Fallingwater house in Pennsylvania.
Police say four people were killed and several others wounded by gunfire during a violent night in the city of Philadelphia.
A western Pennsylvania man has been jailed on charges he fatally beat his father with a baseball bat after first throwing bleach in the sleeping man's face to disorient him.
A spectator who posted photos and audio online from the closing argument of Bill Cosby's criminal defense attorney has been found guilty of contempt of court and sentenced to 50 hours' community service.
Police in Pennsylvania are looking for a man dressed as a clown who reportedly tried to lure a 9-year-old girl with money.
Philadelphia police say two men are in critical condition following two separate shootings early Saturday.
Two former high-ranking Penn State administrators have reported to a county jail to serve sentences for how they responded to a 2001 complaint about Jerry Sandusky showering...
