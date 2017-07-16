Police searching for missing Farmington Township teen

A regional endangered missing child alert has been issued by Trumbull County 911 for a Farmington Township teen.

15-year-old Isabyl Rebekah Royer was last seen leaving her Farmington Township residence on foot Saturday night.

She was last seen wearing a maroon and grey shirt, black pants and carrying a black bag.

Law enforcement is concerned for her safety and is asking for the public's assistance in locating her

Police describe Royer as 5'6", weighing 150 pounds and has blond hair with hazel eyes.

Call police if you see Royer.