Victims of nine-vehicle crash on 76 identified

A nine-vehicle chain reaction of crashes that closed Interstate 76 for hours Sunday night and sent seven to the hospital began when the driver of a semi truck rear-ended a Volkswagen stopped in construction traffic at the North Bailey Road interchange.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Jacob Kummer of Ellwood City was driving the semi truck which struck the Volkswagen driven by David Duffy of Harrisville, Pennsylvania around 6 p.m.

After striking Duffy, Troopers say the semi truck also struck the rear of a Chevrolet van driven by John Wilbert of Petersburg, Ohio.

Wilbert's van was then sent into the back of a 2013 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Lanny Scaman of Shiloh, Ohio.

Before coming to a rest in the median, troopers said the semi truck also struck a Dodge Caravan driven by Antoinette Butera of Salem, Ohio, the rear of a Nissan Rogue driven by Seth Pratt of Scranton, Pennsylvania, and the rear of Chevrolet Impala driven by John Marhulik or Niles, Ohio.

The driver of the Impala was sent into a Jeep Patriot driven by Tamika Jones of Youngstown, Ohio.

OSP also noted a Chevrolet Captiva driven by Melanie Smith of Hubbard, Ohio was struck by debris from the crash.

Troopers say a total of seven people involved in the accident were taken to the hospital for injuries.

The eight-year-old passenger of the Jeep Patriot was taken to Akron Children's Hospital in Boardman.

The driver of the Volkswagen, David Duffy, and his passenger, Mary Duffy, were taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Seth Pratt, the driver of the Nissan Rogue, and his passenger, Brooke Herman, were also taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Taken to Trumbull Memorial Hospital was the driver of the Chevrolet Impala, John Marhulik and his passenger, Nancy Marhulik.

Crews from Jackson Township Fire and EMS, Austintown Fire and EMS, Milton Township Fire and EMS, Jackson Township Police and Milton Township Police all assisted with the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Commercial Vehicle Section is assisting in the crash investigation.