Victims of nine-vehicle crash on 76 identified

A 59-year-old Youngstown man was arrested on allegations that he forced himself on a young girl Sunday evening.More >>
Tickets go on sale Friday for a September performance by rock artist Stevie Nicks at Youngstown's Covelli Centre.More >>
A nine-vehicle chain reaction of crashes that closed Interstate 76 for hours Sunday night and sent seven to the hospital began when the driver of a semi truck rear-ended a Volkswagen stopped in construction traffic at the North Bailey Road interchange.More >>
A 34-year-old Maplewood High School graduate was one of two victims in a deadly airplane crash in Kansas.More >>
Police are looking for clues as to who shot a man in a Warren Sunday night in a possible drive-by shooting.More >>
The Poland/Canfield junior softball team defeated Wheelersburg 9-0 to win the State Championship.More >>
Cleveland starter Trevor Bauer got just two outs in a four-run first inning and matched the shortest start of his big league career as the Oakland Athletics beat the Indians 7-3 on Sunday to complete a surprising...More >>
Adam Frazier's game-ending single capped a two-run rally in the ninth inning that lifted the Pittsburgh Pirates over the St. Louis Cardinals 4-3 Sunday.More >>
