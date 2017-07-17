Credit card skimmer discovered on Austintown gas pump

The FBI is investigating after a credit card skimmer was discovered on a pump at an Austintown gas station.

According to a report filed by the Austintown Police Department, an FBI agent was called to the Pilot Travel Center at 1150 North Canfield Niles Road after the device was discovered Thursday on pump number 3.

Skimmers are devices placed on authentic credit card readers so criminals can steal credit information when unsuspecting customers swipe their credit or debit cards.

According to the police report, the skimmer was placed on the gas pump by a suspect who is already under investigation by the FBI.

The skimmer was taken by the FBI for further investigation.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury has tips on how consumers can avoid credit skimmers