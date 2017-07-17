Dozens of Valley elderly workers furloughed - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Dozens of Valley elderly workers furloughed

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Elderly workers across the nation are temporarily stuck without a paycheck, including dozens here in the Valley. 

Mature Services Inc., is a statewide program that trains workers 55 and older, and places them in temporary, temp- to-hire, long-term and direct placements jobs. 

Mature Services is run out of Akron but operates a location in Youngstown that serves approximately 55 workers in Mahoning, Trumbull, and Ashtabula Counties. 

Similar programs across the rest of the nation are also in a holding pattern, leaving elderly employees without a paycheck. 

Paul Magnus, the Vice President of Workforce Development tells 21 News that funding from the Department of Labor was stalled this year, leaving workers in limbo. 

Magnus said funding usually comes through in June. However, this year the grants which help Mature Services to hire and train workers were late. 

Mature Services was able to cover the first two weeks of the fiscal year, but now Magnus says they are stuck waiting for the grant money to be put into their account. 

The funding is currently going through the stages to be approved and disbursed, but there is no timeline for when that will happen. 

In the meantime, the elderly workers who have been placed with non-profits groups through the group's Senior Community Services office cannot go to work or receive a paycheck. 

Magnus said the employees will have a chance to make up the missed hours, and money, once the funding goes through. 

It's still unclear which local non-profits are effected by the temporary loss of workers. 
 

