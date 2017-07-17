Warren man sentenced for Niles arson jailed for Cortland burglary

A man shot last week inside a home on Youngstown's South Side died over the weekend, according to police. Eighteen-year-old Braylin Bell was found on the floor at his Mistletoe Avenue home at around 2 a.m.Friday. Bell had been shot in the head. He was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital where he was listed in critical condition until his death. Police say they do not have any suspects in connection with the shooting.More >>
A Warren man sentenced for torching a concession stand at Niles McKinley Stadium is back is in jail for new crimes. Cortland Police have charged 20-year-old Ricky Mohn and 19-year-old Ryan Ash in connection with the theft of an air conditioner and two televisions from a Fowler Street duplex. Investigators say Ash confessed to them that he and Mohn took the air conditioner and a 32-inch flat screen at around midnight last Wednesday, then returned later that night a took a 48-inc...More >>
Elderly workers across the nation are temporarily stuck without a paycheck, including dozens here in the Valley.More >>
The Poland/Canfield junior softball team defeated Wheelersburg 9-0 to win the State Championship.More >>
Cleveland starter Trevor Bauer got just two outs in a four-run first inning and matched the shortest start of his big league career as the Oakland Athletics beat the Indians 7-3 on Sunday to complete a surprising...More >>
Adam Frazier's game-ending single capped a two-run rally in the ninth inning that lifted the Pittsburgh Pirates over the St. Louis Cardinals 4-3 Sunday.More >>
