Warren man sentenced for Niles arson jailed for Cortland burglary

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
CORTLAND, Ohio -

A Warren man sentenced for torching a concession stand at Niles McKinley Stadium is back is in jail for new crimes.

Cortland Police have charged 20-year-old Ricky Mohn and 19-year-old Ryan Ash in connection with the theft of an air conditioner and two televisions from a Fowler Street duplex.

Investigators say Ash confessed to them that he and Mohn took the air conditioner and a 32-inch flat screen at around midnight last Wednesday, then returned later that night a took a 48-inch flat screen television.

According to a police report, the pair sold the larger TV at a local pawn shop for $180.

Police are still attempting to recover the air conditioner and smaller television which police say were dropped off at a Belmont Avenue address.

Both Mohn and Ash pleaded not guilty to burglary and theft charges. Ash is free on bond.

Mohn who remains jailed was still on probation after recently finishing a six-month sentence for arson and breaking and entering.

As part of his sentence for the prior crime, Mohn was ordered to make restitution in the amount of $56,289 for burning down a concession stand operated by football boosters at Niles McKinley Stadium.

Mohn was also ordered to perform 200 hours of community service and he's on probation for five years.

Police say Mohn and three juveniles not only set fire to the stand in August but also allege that they broke into an outbuilding at Niles Middle School on Brown Street that same night.

The fire destroyed the stand, dubbed the Dragon Wagon after the school's mascot, and about $5,000 worth of merchandise inside.

