South side of Niles under boil advisory

Homes and businesses on the south side of Niles are under a boil advisory according to City Councilman Ryan McNaughton.

Crews working to replace a valve for the Mahoning Valley Sanitary District cut a water pipe along Route 46 between Fifth Street and McKees Lane Monday afternoon.

The accident temporarily cut water service to some areas of the south side of Niles.

McNaughton says the pipe was not on the blueprints.

The boil advisory is in effect until further notice.

The water department recommends that all water customers in the affected area boil water used for drinking and cooking for at least one minute.

The construction work that shut down that section of Route 46 is expected to continue through the week.